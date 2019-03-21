B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Smart Sand (SND)

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

