B. Riley Weighs in on Select Interior Concepts’ Q1 2019 Earnings (SIC)

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 129,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $862,877.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 371,345 shares of company stock worth $2,355,622.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,511,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter.

