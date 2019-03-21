Baader Bank Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.01 ($48.85).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €35.55 ($41.34) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

