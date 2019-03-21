Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-cuts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx.html.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.