Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.17 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 54,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

