Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7,887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other Xylem news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

