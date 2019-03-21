Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,614 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CSX by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.45 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,614 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-sells-4614-shares-of-csx-co-csx.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.