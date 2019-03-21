Balchem Co. (BCPC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Balchem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Balchem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

