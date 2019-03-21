Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $496,375.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,147.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

