Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,294,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Banco Bradesco worth $190,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,015,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,005,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 886,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.0051 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

