Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.40 price target (down previously from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,660,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 180,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,493,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.