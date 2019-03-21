Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,118,943 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $214,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,092,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,313,000 after purchasing an additional 230,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8,774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,446,000 after purchasing an additional 981,688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,329,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 328,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1791 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

