Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,004,234 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $178,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $493,441,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,062.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,804,229 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $51,559,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,686,000 after buying an additional 972,414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,505,000 after purchasing an additional 829,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,846,224.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

