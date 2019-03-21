Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Science Applications International worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

