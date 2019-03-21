Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $415.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

