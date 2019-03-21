Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $43.53 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,174,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,534,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

