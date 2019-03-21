Barclays Boosts Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Price Target to $173.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.60.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $154.11 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,695,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 368,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

