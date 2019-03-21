Barclays PLC Buys 19,488 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of BOH opened at $78.30 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $464,423.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

