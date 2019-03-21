Barclays PLC Sells 36,935 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

