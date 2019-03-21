Barclays Reiterates Under Review Rating for Inmarsat (ISAT)

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISAT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 503.33 ($6.58).

Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 504.80 ($6.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of Inmarsat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

