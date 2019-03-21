Barrington Research Analysts Give Cimpress (CMPR) a $100.00 Price Target

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been given a $100.00 price target by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

