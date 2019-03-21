Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Basic Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $74,313.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAS opened at $4.89 on Monday. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.