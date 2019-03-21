Bata (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Bata has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $113,724.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.01475336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001442 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039620 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,051,605 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

