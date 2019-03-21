Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 240 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/bath-savings-trust-co-sells-240-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.