Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Bausch Health Companies to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE:BHC opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $710,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $135,538,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

