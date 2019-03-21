Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,057,000 after buying an additional 719,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baxter International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,615,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,073,000 after buying an additional 136,476 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,896 shares of company stock worth $6,157,104 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

