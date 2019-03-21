Baxter International Inc (BAX) SVP Giuseppe Accogli Sells 38,297 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 41,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,449. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/baxter-international-inc-bax-svp-giuseppe-accogli-sells-38297-shares-of-stock.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.