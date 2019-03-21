Bayer (BAYN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.83 ($102.12).

Bayer stock opened at €61.87 ($71.94) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

