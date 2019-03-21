Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,656.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $26,656.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 180,182,242 coins and its circulating supply is 179,492,092 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

