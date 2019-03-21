Belmond (BEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Belmond is a global collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures in some of the world’s most inspiring and enriching destinations. Established almost 40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, the Company owns and operates unique and distinctive hotel, rail and river cruise experiences in many of the world’s most celebrated destinations. From city landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro; Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya; and Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara. Belmond also encompasses safaris, six luxury tourist trains including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, three river cruises and ’21’, one of New York’s most storied restaurants. “

Get Belmond alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Belmond from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belmond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE BEL opened at $24.87 on Monday. Belmond has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belmond will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Belmond in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belmond by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Belmond in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Belmond in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belmond by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belmond (BEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.