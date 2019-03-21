Belmont Resources (BEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 287500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

