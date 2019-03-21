Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

NYSE:ABB opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 920,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 745,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

