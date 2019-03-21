Bessemer Group Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 44.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $199.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.48. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 28.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

