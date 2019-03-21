Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $250,000 in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 136.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 263.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 621,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,194,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.40. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on UBSH shares. Brean Capital set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/bessemer-group-inc-invests-250000-in-union-bankshares-corp-ubsh.html.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.