BidaskClub Downgrades ANSYS (ANSS) to Hold

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.