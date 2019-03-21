BidaskClub Downgrades MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) to Sell

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MFSF opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

