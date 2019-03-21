BidaskClub Downgrades Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) to Hold

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

