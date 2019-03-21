BidaskClub Upgrades Novavax (NVAX) to “Hold”

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.01.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $8,870,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,282,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 2,268,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.