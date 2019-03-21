Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

BHVN opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

In related news, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $395,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $94,507.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,289. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

