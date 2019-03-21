Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Biopharmx shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 883624 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.12” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/biopharmx-bpmx-shares-gap-up-to-0-12.html.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.