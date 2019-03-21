Biosyent (CVE:RX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million.

Shares of CVE RX remained flat at $C$8.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171. Biosyent has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

Get Biosyent alerts:

In related news, insider Rene Christopher Goehrum sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$64,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,570.20.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Biosyent from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Biosyent (RX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/biosyent-rx-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Biosyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Biosyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.