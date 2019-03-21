BitKan Market Cap Achieves $13.38 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. BitKan has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, Huobi and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, BitKan has traded up 117.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00367605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.01660237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004860 BTC.

BitKan Token Profile

BitKan launched on May 2nd, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,604,958,897 tokens. The official website for BitKan is www.kan.land. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial.

Buying and Selling BitKan

BitKan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

