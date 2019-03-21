BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $182,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,399,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,015,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 128,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

