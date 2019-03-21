BlackRock Inc. Purchases 160,680 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of Five9 worth $186,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Five9 by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $361,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,471.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $697,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 159,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,507.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,643 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.60 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/blackrock-inc-purchases-160680-shares-of-five9-inc-fivn.html.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.