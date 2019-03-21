Bluefin Trading LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,116,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

