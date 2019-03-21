Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Stock

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

MCHI stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

