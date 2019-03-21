Bluefin Trading LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 141,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

