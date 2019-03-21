BMO Capital Markets Lowers Worldpay (WP) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $107.06 on Monday. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.