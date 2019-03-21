BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director George B. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $138,111.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $533,712. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in BOK Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,466,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 656,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,845,000 after purchasing an additional 236,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 112,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

