Bokf Na Acquires 6,947 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.00 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

